Covid-19 patients prefer home isolation over hospital stay, positivity rate jumps to 20%

Meanwhile, the PCMC health department has urged private hospitals to keep it updated about the details of TB patients undergoing treatment or had undergone treatment with it. (File)

Even as active cases surge in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Covid-19 patients seem to be favouring home isolation, despite the fact there are an adequate number of vacant beds available in civic and private hospitals. As many as 70 per cent of Covid-19 patients in Pimpri-Chinchwad are in home isolation.

PCMC Additional Health chief Dr Pavan Salve Sunday said by Saturday, Pimpri-Chinchwad had 4,616 active cases. “Of these 1,265 are admitted to hospitals and 3,350 are in home isolation,” he said.

Patients with mild symptoms are allowed home isolation. Those with severe symptoms are admitted to hospital. “However, patients with co-morbidities, even if they have mild symptoms, are urged to get admitted to hospitals as a precautionary measure,” Dr Salve said.

He said there are adequate beds available in PCMC hospitals as well in private hospitals. “Private hospitals, which had fewer patients last month, have started admitted a number of Covid patients again. As of now, we have no shortage of beds for them. We are urging patients, even those with mild symptoms, to get admitted to hospitals, but they are favouring home isolation,” he said.

After a dip, which started in November and lasted till the first week of February, Covid-19 cases have been surging. The rise has been maximum from February 27 to March 6, when over 3,000 positive cases were detected. “In January, we had a total of 3,697 cases. But in the last 7-8 days, cases have risen rapidly,” said Dr Salve.

With a rise in Covid cases, the positivity rate has also risen. “The positivity rate in November had gone down to 7 per cent. Now it is between 18-20 per cent,” said Dr Salve. The PCMC, which till over a week ago was conducting 1,800-2,000 tests daily, has now increased the tests to 2,500 per day. On Saturday, 573 cases were registered, which put the positivity rate at over 20 per cent, officials said.

Meanwhile, the PCMC health department has urged private hospitals to keep it updated about the details of TB patients undergoing treatment or had undergone treatment with it. “If TB patients are found in hospitals in the city, it is mandatory to provide information to the government. Private hospitals, pathology labs, radiologists should register the names of TB patients who come to them and provide information to the civic body. If they don’t do so, criminal complaints will be lodged against them,” said Dr Salve.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.