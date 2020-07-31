Covid-19 patient gives birth to healthy twins at civic hospital, babies to undergo test in five days

Pregnant women are considered to be in the high-risk category and each pregnant woman is being tracked. (Representational) Pregnant women are considered to be in the high-risk category and each pregnant woman is being tracked. (Representational)

AT A time when the PMC is witnessing a rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, the birth of healthy twins to a patient at civic-run Sonawane hospital has brought hope and joy to hospital staff involved in the effort to contain the spread of the viral disease.

Pregnant women are considered to be in the high-risk category and each pregnant woman is being tracked. Sonawane hospital is a declared Covid centre, so all deliveries of Covid-19 patients are done in the hospital.

“We have recorded 40 births to Covid-19 patients to date, but this is the first time a patient has given birth to twins in the hospital,” said Madhuri Rokade, in-charge of Sonawane hospital.

The 29-year-old mother is a resident of Bhavani Peth, one of the worst-hit by the pandemic. She has had two Caesarean births in the past. “The pregnant woman was undergoing treatment for her delivery at civic-run Kamla Nehru hospital but tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday. So, the PMC decided to move her to Sonawane hospital as it has been declared a Covid hospital,” Rokade said, adding that as the pregnancy period was complete, a decision was made to undertake a C-section to avoid putting mother and baby at risk from the disease.

Rokade further said the mother gave birth to twin girls, weighing 2.1 kg and 2.4 kg, adding that the babies were healthy and would have to undergo Covid-19 test on the fifth day. “To date, all babies born to Covid patients have tested negative, so we are hopeful for the twins as well,” Rokade said.

The newborns and mother, however, will not be kept together for now. “The mother will have to undergo 11-day isolation period before being discharged after she tests negative. The newborns, however, will be discharged on the sixth day after they test negative. The newborns will go home earlier,” she said.

Rokade also said it was a relief when they were able to successfully deliver babies of Covid-19 patients. “Every birth gives us satisfaction and the birth of the twins have added to the joy of working to serve Covid-19 patients,” she said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal said, “The PMC welcomes the healthy twins of the Covid patient. Thanks to the team of doctors of Sonawane hospital,” she said.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol also thanked the medical staff of Sonawane hospital for delivering the twins successfully.

