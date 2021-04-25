Covid-19 patient dies after getting fake remdesivir injections, culpable homicide charges invoked against accused

Probe revealed that Sandip was allegedly filling paracetamol liquid in vacant remdesivir vials and then handed these over to Dilip. (File)

Investigation by the Pune rural police has revealed that a 34-year-old Covid-19 patient from Baramati, who was given three fake Remdesivir injections provided by the four persons arrested last week, died during treatment.

So, the police have now invoked Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.

The Baramati police had last week arrested Dilip Dnyandev Gaikwad (35), Shankar Dada Bhise, Prashant Siddheshwar Gharat (23) and Sandip Sanjay Gaikwad (20) for allegedly selling remdesivir injection vials filled with paracetamol liquid at a high price to Covid-19 patients.

Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) officer Vijay Nanagre has lodged an offence in this case at the Baramati police station under IPC sections 420 and 34, sections of the Drugs (Price Control) Order 2013, the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and Essential Commodities Act 1955.

A decoy customer who approached the accused confirmed that they offered him one remdesivir injection vial for Rs 35,000. The police then laid a trap along with an FDA officer and nabbed Gharat and Bhise in a Fortuner car at Pencil Chowk in Baramati at 12.30 am on April 17.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Two remdesivir injection vials were recovered from them, police said. Prime accused Dilip Gaikwad, who works in the business of mediclaims, was arrested later. Soon, Sandip Gaikwad, who has worked with a few hospitals, was also arrested and one more remdesivir injection vial was recovered, police said.

Probe revealed that Sandip was allegedly filling paracetamol liquid in vacant remdesivir vials and then handed these over to Dilip.

Police said Dilip further sold these vials to people as remdesivir injections at very high prices with the help of the other two accused.

Assistant Police Inspector Mahesh Vidhate said a 34-year-old Covid-19 patient at a private hospital in Baramati required remdesivir injections. His family managed to contact Gaikwad for this purpose. Gaikwad and his aides allegedly gave them three remdesivir injection vials for Rs 18,000 each. These vials actually carried Paracetamol liquids. After taking injections, the patient died during treatment.

Police said after taking medical and legal opinion in this case, they have invoked charges for culpable homicide against the accused and further investigation is on.