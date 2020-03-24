COVID-19 outbreak: Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry postpones proceedings till further notice

With this, the hearings of witnesses, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, scheduled before the Commission between March 30 and April 4, will not take place. (File) With this, the hearings of witnesses, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, scheduled before the Commission between March 30 and April 4, will not take place. (File)

The Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry has postponed its proceedings till further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. With this, the hearings of witnesses, including senior police officers and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, scheduled before the Commission between March 30 and April 4, will not take place. A letter in this regard was given to the state government Monday by V V Palnitkar, secretary of the Commission.

As the commission’s period expires on April 8, it also submitted its seventh status report to the state government Monday. “We have sought further extension of at least six months for completing inquiry and submission of report…Further schedule for hearings will be announced by the commission after receiving extension from the state government,” said advocate Ashish Satpute, lawyer for the commission.

The two-member Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired Justice J N Patel, is probing into the causes of the Koregaon Bhima violence of January 1, 2018, in which one person died and several others were injured.

The Commission was initially given four months to submit its report but its tenure had to be repeatedly extended to allow it to complete its work. So far, it has received three extensions of four months each, another extension of six months and the last extension was of two months, which expires on April 8.

The Commission had announced its schedule for hearing of witnesses as per which NCP leader Sharad Pawar was summoned for deposing as witness in Mumbai on April 4.

Also, the commission has summoned Mohammed Suvez Haque, the then superintendent of Pune rural police, Sandeep Pakhale, the then additional superintendent of Pune rural police, Ravindra Sengaonkar, the then additional commissioner (South region) of Pune city police, then district collector Saurabh Rao and Vadhu Budruk resident Rajendra Gaikwad for deposing as witnesses between March 30 and April 4.

“In the view of increased intensity of COVID-19 pandemic, lockdown is imposed by government of Maharashtra till March 31. There is probability of further extension thereof. These circumstances have compelled the commission to postpone its further proceedings until further notice. In such an eventuality, the commission is unable to submit any report on terms of reference. In fact, the commission intends to examine nearly 40 to 50 witnesses including state witnesses like police and revenue officers and also some prominent political leaders. In view of the facts and circumstances mentioned above, the commission expects further extension of at least six months for submission of its report,” stated a letter submitted by V V Palnitkar, secretary of the commission to the state government today.

