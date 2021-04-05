Covid-19 new restrictions: What’s open, what’s closed in Pune

Updated: April 5, 2021 11:29:18 am
With a consistent uptick in daily cases and fatalities, India’s covid-19 resurgence has hit Pune hard resulting in the city imposing strict restrictions for a week from April 3. To top this, Maharashtra introduced state wide restrictions till April 30, imposing complete lockdown on weekends from Friday 8 pm till Monday 7 am.
A swamp of new Covid-19 protocols has caused confusion as to what’s allowed and not allowed in the parameters of the city. We take a look at the new Covid-19 restrictions to be followed in Pune.
Things not allowed in Pune
- All shops, Markets and Malls to remain close throughout the day except for essential services
- Schools, Colleges and Coaching Classes
- All private offices except for financial, Telecom, Electric supply, Pharmaceutical company offices and Industrial units
- PMPML public transport bus service
- No dine in at Eateries, Restaurants, Beer Bars
- Cinema halls, Drama theatres and auditoriums
- Amusement Parks, Water Parks, Video Game parlours
- Gym, Swimming Pools, Sports Complex, Culbs
- All religious places
- Religious, Political, Social, Cultural functions
- Swimming pool, club house and Gym in Housing societies
- Prohibitory orders on no more than 5 people to move together or gather in any public place from 6 am to 6 pm
- Rest of the period from 6 pm to 6 am no one to move in public place without valid reasons of by permission
- Barber shops, Spas, Salons and Beauty Parlors
Things allowed in Pune
- Essential commodity shops like Medical stores, Grocery, Vegetable shops, Maryed yard and vegetable market, Dairies and Milk delivery
- Take away orders, Parcel service and home delivery of cooked food from Eateries, restaurants from 7 am to 8 pm
- All government offices with 50 percent attendance
- All financial, Telecom, Electric supply, Pharmaceutical company offices
- Auto Rickshaw with 2 passengers, Taxi with 50 percent vehicle capacity, Private Buses only with full seating occupancy and no standing passengers
- State Transport bus service, Railways, Air travel
- Travel for Class Ten and Twelve students during examination
- Coaching classes for competitive examinations with 50 percent sitting capacity
- Marriages with maximum of 50 people
- Funerals with maximum of 20 people
- Residential hotels, lodges
- Industrial units to run with normal capacity while making transport arrangement for staff
- Newspaper printing and distribution
- Pre-monsoon activities by local authorities
- Transport of Goods
- Agriculture related services
- E-commerce
- Accredited Media
- Gardens to be opened only in the morning
