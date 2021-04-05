Covid-19 new restrictions: What’s open, what’s closed in Pune

During the Covid-19 lockdown in Pune in March 2020. (Express Photo: Ashish Kale, File)

With a consistent uptick in daily cases and fatalities, India’s covid-19 resurgence has hit Pune hard resulting in the city imposing strict restrictions for a week from April 3. To top this, Maharashtra introduced state wide restrictions till April 30, imposing complete lockdown on weekends from Friday 8 pm till Monday 7 am.

A swamp of new Covid-19 protocols has caused confusion as to what’s allowed and not allowed in the parameters of the city. We take a look at the new Covid-19 restrictions to be followed in Pune.

Things not allowed in Pune

All shops, Markets and Malls to remain close throughout the day except for essential services

Schools, Colleges and Coaching Classes

All private offices except for financial, Telecom, Electric supply, Pharmaceutical company offices and Industrial units

PMPML public transport bus service

No dine in at Eateries, Restaurants, Beer Bars

Cinema halls, Drama theatres and auditoriums

Amusement Parks, Water Parks, Video Game parlours

Gym, Swimming Pools, Sports Complex, Culbs

All religious places

Religious, Political, Social, Cultural functions

Swimming pool, club house and Gym in Housing societies

Prohibitory orders on no more than 5 people to move together or gather in any public place from 6 am to 6 pm

Rest of the period from 6 pm to 6 am no one to move in public place without valid reasons of by permission

Barber shops, Spas, Salons and Beauty Parlors

Things allowed in Pune

Essential commodity shops like Medical stores, Grocery, Vegetable shops, Maryed yard and vegetable market, Dairies and Milk delivery

Take away orders, Parcel service and home delivery of cooked food from Eateries, restaurants from 7 am to 8 pm

All government offices with 50 percent attendance

All financial, Telecom, Electric supply, Pharmaceutical company offices

Auto Rickshaw with 2 passengers, Taxi with 50 percent vehicle capacity, Private Buses only with full seating occupancy and no standing passengers

State Transport bus service, Railways, Air travel

Travel for Class Ten and Twelve students during examination

Coaching classes for competitive examinations with 50 percent sitting capacity

Marriages with maximum of 50 people

Funerals with maximum of 20 people

Residential hotels, lodges

Industrial units to run with normal capacity while making transport arrangement for staff

Newspaper printing and distribution

Pre-monsoon activities by local authorities

Transport of Goods

Agriculture related services

E-commerce

Accredited Media

Gardens to be opened only in the morning

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.