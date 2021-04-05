scorecardresearch
Monday, April 05, 2021
Covid-19 new restrictions: What’s open, what’s closed in Pune

A swamp of new Covid-19 protocols has caused confusion as to what's allowed and not allowed in Pune. Take a look at the full Covid-19 new protocols here.

Written by Ajay Jadhav | Pune |
Updated: April 5, 2021 11:29:18 am
Pune xovid cases, Pune city news, Covid-19, Pune covid cases surge, Pune infections, Indian expressDuring the Covid-19 lockdown in Pune in March 2020. (Express Photo: Ashish Kale, File)

With a consistent uptick in daily cases and fatalities, India’s covid-19 resurgence has hit Pune hard resulting in the city imposing strict restrictions for a week from April 3. To top this, Maharashtra introduced state wide restrictions till April 30, imposing complete lockdown on weekends from Friday 8 pm till Monday 7 am.

A swamp of new Covid-19 protocols has caused confusion as to what’s allowed and not allowed in the parameters of the city. We take a look at the new Covid-19 restrictions to be followed in Pune.

Things not allowed in Pune

  • All shops, Markets and Malls to remain close throughout the day except for essential services
  • Schools, Colleges and Coaching Classes
  • All private offices except for financial, Telecom, Electric supply, Pharmaceutical company offices and Industrial units
  • PMPML public transport bus service
  • No dine in at Eateries, Restaurants, Beer Bars
  • Cinema halls, Drama theatres and auditoriums
  • Amusement Parks, Water Parks, Video Game parlours
  • Gym, Swimming Pools, Sports Complex, Culbs
  • All religious places
  • Religious, Political, Social, Cultural functions
  • Swimming pool, club house and Gym in Housing societies
  • Prohibitory orders on no more than 5 people to move together or gather in any public place from 6 am to 6 pm
  • Rest of the period from 6 pm to 6 am no one to move in public place without valid reasons of by permission
  • Barber shops, Spas, Salons and Beauty Parlors

Things allowed in Pune

  • Essential commodity shops like Medical stores, Grocery, Vegetable shops, Maryed yard and vegetable market, Dairies and Milk delivery
  • Take away orders, Parcel service and home delivery of cooked food from Eateries, restaurants from 7 am to 8 pm
  • All government offices with 50 percent attendance
  • All financial, Telecom, Electric supply, Pharmaceutical company offices
  • Auto Rickshaw with 2 passengers, Taxi with 50 percent vehicle capacity, Private Buses only with full seating occupancy and no standing passengers
  • State Transport bus service, Railways, Air travel
  • Travel for Class Ten and Twelve students during examination
  • Coaching classes for competitive examinations with 50 percent sitting capacity
  • Marriages with maximum of 50 people
  • Funerals with maximum of 20 people
  • Residential hotels, lodges
  • Industrial units to run with normal capacity while making transport arrangement for staff
  • Newspaper printing and distribution
  • Pre-monsoon activities by local authorities
  • Transport of Goods
  • Agriculture related services
  • E-commerce
  • Accredited Media
  • Gardens to be opened only in the morning

