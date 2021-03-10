Covid-19 lockdown: Pune Municipal Corporation to provide Rs 2,000 to physically disabled

The PMC has estimated a disbursement of Rs 1,18,26,000 for the purpose based on the data of the disabled persons available with the city public transport department.

On the directions of the state government, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to provide a one-time financial assistance of Rs 2,000 each to the physically disabled in view of the hardships faced by them during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The state women and child welfare ministry had urged all the civic bodies in the state to provide financial assistance to the physically disabled in their jurisdiction.

According to a communication from Minister of State Bachhu Kadu: “The nationwide lockdown had led to loss of employment for many. It has put the disabled citizens in financial crisis and their family is facing difficulties in managing their daily meal. Thus, the civic bodies that have to spend five per cent of its budgetary allocation for the physically disabled citizens through various schemes and projects should not spend the amount on any purchase and instead deposit the amount directly in the bank account of the disabled citizens.”

He also asked the civic bodies to provide 50 per cent concession in property tax and water charges for properties owned by physically disabled citizens in the city.

“The proposal for concession of 50 per cent in property tax for physically disabled citizens is pending with the state urban development department. The proposal for financial assistance was prepared now,” said a civic officer.

The PMC had arranged a meeting with the disabled persons to understand their sufferings due to the pandemic and they demanded direct transfer of money in their account.

“The persons with physical disability are one of the worst affected due to the pandemic and there is a need to provide some support to them,” said Madhuri Sahastrabudhe, chairperson of women and child welfare committee, after approving the civic administration proposal in the committee on Tuesday.

The proposal would now be tabled in standing committee and would be implemented after the approval.

The PMC had been implementing welfare programmes for the disabled every financial year but they could not be implemented in 2020-21 due to the pandemic, said municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar.

As per the state government directions, the PMC can directly deposit Rs 2,000 in their bank account to each of the disabled citizens with 40 per cent disability.

The PMC has estimated a disbursement of Rs 1,18,26,000 for the purpose based on the data of the disabled persons available with the city public transport department.

The civic body will publish an advertisement in newspapers urging the persons with 40 per cent or more physical disability to apply for the financial assistance. They will be required to submit their disability certificate, a photocopy of the first page of the bank passbook and proof of their residence in the city.