Pune lockdown: Cops to fine those moving out without reason after 5 pm

From Monday, essential category stores will be open on all days till 4 pm, while non-essential shops will be allowed to operate till 4 pm only on weekdays and will be closed on weekends.

Pune city police have warned that people found moving without any valid reason in public places after 5 pm from Monday will be penalised.

After the Maharashtra government sounded an alert over the Delta Plus strain of the virus and urged all districts not to relax lockdown norms further, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Saturday decided to re-impose curfew in the city from 5 pm and issued directions to stall all permitted activities by 4 pm from Monday. Accordingly, the shops and offices in the city were closed around 4 pm. Police teams were deployed at various checkpoints on the city roads. Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisave said, “According to the new orders, there will be a curfew in the city from 5 pm to 5 am. After closing the shops, offices around 4 am, we expect the citizens to return by 5 pm. We appeal to citizens to follow the lockdown norms strictly after 5 pm. Anybody found moving around in public places without any valid reason will be fined. Nakabandi will be done at several spots to ensure proper implementation of the Covid-19 restrictions.”

Earlier, the civic body had relaxed lockdown norms by allowing most activities till 7 pm and restaurants to be open till 10 pm for the dine-in facility.

Restaurants, bars, food courts can have dine-in facility only on weekdays till 4 pm with 50 per cent sitting capacity. Home delivery and parcel services are allowed till 11 pm on all days of the week.

E-commerce services for all products will continue as usual.