IAF mission amid oxygen crisis: Four empty containers flown from Pune Air Base to Jamnagar

A second C-17 is being loaded with two more empty Oxygen containers at Pune Air Base. (Photo: Twitter @Indian Air Force)

AS part of the Indian Air Force (IAF)’s ongoing mission to transport cryogenic oxygen containers to fight the medical oxygen crysis in the country, four empty containers were loaded at the Pune Air Base and flown to Jamnagar for refilling, the IAF said on Saturday.

Officials said the IAF is in mission mode and has deployed its assets to carry tankers of medical oxygen to be refilled and also for transport of various Covid-19 testing equipment and other systems required in the fight against the pandemic.

#IndiaFightsCorona Air lift of empty cryogenic oxygen containers from different parts of the country is underway. After the task completion from Begumpet to Bhubaneswar & Indore to Jamnagar, C-17 ac are air transporting the containers from Pune, Indore & Jodhpur to Jamnagar. pic.twitter.com/qlwc8I1IRv — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 24, 2021

A press statement from the IAF on Saturday stated, “One C-17 of Indian Air Force got airborne at 2 am on Saturday from Hindan Air Base for Changi International Airport, Singapore. The aircraft arrived at Singapore at 7.45 am. After loading four empty cryogenic oxygen containers, it has departed Singapore and is en route to Panagarh air base for offloading of these containers.”

The statement added, “Another C-17 of Indian Air Force was airborne from Hindan air base at 8 am for Pune Air Base. The aircraft arrived at Pune at 10 am. The jet was loaded with two empty cryogenic oxygen container trucks, which were then flown to Jamnagar Air Base. The same C-17 aircraft is currently on its second shuttle from Pune to Jamnagar with a load of two more empty containers. One C-17 transported two empty containers from Jodhpur to Jamnagar earlier in the day today.”

One IAF Chinook helicopter and one AN-32 transport aircraft took Covid-19 testing equipment from Jammu to Leh and from Jammu to Kargil, respectively. The equipment consisted of Bio-safety cabinets, centrifuges and stabilisers.

“As the nation takes big strides in its fight to contain and defeat the contagion, IAF reaffirms its commitment to meet all emerging needs in a professional manner,” the IAF said in a statement.