Disinfection machine for PPE kits, masks will help in saving money: PCMC

Dr Rajendra Wable Dean of YCM Hospital and Medical College said the machine will also help doctors and nurses, who at present, are not allowed to remove the PPE kits during their shifts. (File) Dr Rajendra Wable Dean of YCM Hospital and Medical College said the machine will also help doctors and nurses, who at present, are not allowed to remove the PPE kits during their shifts. (File)

With Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR), Lucknow, developing a disinfection machine for N95 masks and PPE kits, the Pimpri-

Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) said the machine could help the civic body save big sum of money spent for purchasing PPE kits.

Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said, “We are looking for such a machine. We are waiting for directions from the state government on this count.”

He added that procuring PPE kits during the lockdown was tough, besides, the cost was very high. “Initially, a PPE kit was available for around Rs 1,700, which came down to Rs 1,100 and now it is available for Rs 880. We expect the prices to come down further,” he said.

Stressing that reusable kits available in the market were not comfortable, Hardikar said, “Currently, the reusable kits that are available are like raincoats. Be it a doctor taking a round in a hospital ward or a class 4 staffer cleaning the floor, PPE kits are necessary for both. Therefore, a disinfection machine can make everyone’s life easy,” he said.

Recently, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed that IITR, Lucknow in association with a start-up has developed a disinfection machine for N95 masks and PPE kits.

Dr Rajendra Wable, dean of YCM Hospital and Medical College said if the machine to disinfect PPE kits is made available in the market, it will help the civic body save over Rs 2 lakh per day. “At YCMH, we need over 200 PPE kits for 20 wards everyday. Cost of each PPE kit is around Rs 900. If we get a machine that helps in making the PPE kits and masks reusable, it will help us save huge sum of money every day,” he said.

Wable said the machine will also help doctors and nurses, who at present, are not allowed to remove the PPE kits during their shifts.

“Currently, once a PPE kit is donned by a doctor or a nurse, it cannot be taken off until the duty hours are over. Every doctor or nurse has a minimum of six-hour shift… They find it extremely difficult to drink water or use the toilet as they will have to remove the kits.”

