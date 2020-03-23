Pune MC seeks cyber cell help in contact tracing of COVID positive people

A civil health officer said, the local authorities were finding it extremely difficult to find each and every person an infected person could have come in contact with. (File Photo) A civil health officer said, the local authorities were finding it extremely difficult to find each and every person an infected person could have come in contact with. (File Photo)

The Pune Municipal Corporation has sought the expertise of police investigators in the use of technology for tracing the likely contacts of a person declared infected with the COVDI-19 disease.

Rahul Jagtap, incharge of information technology wing at the PMC, said these days crime investigation relies heavily on technology, and police teams are very skilled at tracing the whereabouts and the likely contacts of a criminal.

“We are exploring whether those same skills of the police can be used in tracing the persons who might have come in contact with a person infected with Coronavirus. We have shared the mobile phone number of some of the infected people in the city with the cyber crime cell for assistance in tracing their contacts,” he said.

A civil health officer said, the local authorities were finding it extremely difficult to find each and every person an infected person could have come in contact with, especially in the case of people who start showing symptoms only after a few days.

“It is noticed that many infected persons do not show symptoms initially and freely move around. They are tested and confirmed as positive cases, only after they show symptoms after a few days. In such cases, contact tracing gets very difficult. But we also have to ensure that no possible case of spread of the virus is left out,” the officer said.

Vegetable prices soar as markets closed till March 31

On a day when markets in the city were shut except those dealing in essential commodities, prices of vegetables skyrocketed on Monday amid high demand and shrinking supply.

Traders and vendors said people were panic shopping created by the fear of shutdown, following the spread of COVID-19.

Onion, potato, green vegetables, coriander, green chillies were sold at Rs 30 to Rs 40 more than the rates they were being sold until the weekend.

“The supply of vegetables has gone down while the demand is high, as people are purchasing in large quantities,” said an official from the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) that runs Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard.

Taking advantage of the situation, local vendors too have hiked the vegetable prices. The rates of one kilogram of most vegetables in suburban area remained anywhere between Rs 50 and Rs 90 on Monday.

A vendor at Chinchwad said, “I will need to replenish my stocks twice a week, but this time, my stocks lasted only for a day. Many customers purchased in bulk.”

The otherwise bustling Pimpri market wore a deserted look Monday. Most stall owners were seen packing up the leftover vegetables, soon after the orders of closure came in. A police van was found stationed at the market’s parking, ensuring smooth conduct of the closure

