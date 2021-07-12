Active Covid-19 caseload among children rises in Pune as PMC gears up for possible third wave

The steady rise in Covid cases in Pune city has been accompanied by a similar increase in the number of infections among children (those below 18). The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), gearing up for a possible third wave of Covid-19, has made provision of 3,429 beds for children, including 1,719 in 29 private hospitals and 1,710 in government hospitals.

From July 1 to 7, the PMC found 268 children among a total of 2,065 newly infected Covid-19 patients. Also, four of the 40 who died of the virus were children, taking the total Covid deaths among children from the beginning of March to 25. The active caseload for children in the city rose from 324 to 356 during this period. Among this, 47 are hospitalised with 10 on oxygen beds, while no one needs an ICU or ventilator. Children accounted for 9.77 per cent of the total cases between March 1 to June 30 but it increased to 9.8 per cent by July 7. The case fatality rate of children also rose slightly from 0.08 to 0.09.

The government facility for children will include 30 ventilators, 60 ICU beds, 320 oxygen beds and 1,300 normal beds. In private hospitals, 250 paediatricians will take care of children, and 143 ventilators, 242 ICU beds, 1,083 oxygen beds and 251 normal beds are ready.

“We are preparing for the possible third wave of Covid-19 and special provision for treatment of children is being made considering the prediction of few experts that the children are likely to get affected,” said mayor Murlidhar Mohol.