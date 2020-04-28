Covid-19 cases rise to 1,348 in Pune

At Sassoon General Hospital, a 64-year-old woman from Ghorpadi gaon, who was symptomatic since April 18 and was admitted to the hospital on April 23, succumbed to the infection late on Sunday. (Representational) At Sassoon General Hospital, a 64-year-old woman from Ghorpadi gaon, who was symptomatic since April 18 and was admitted to the hospital on April 23, succumbed to the infection late on Sunday. (Representational)

Four deaths were reported due to coronavirus-related complications in Pune on Monday. While three deaths took place on Monday, one was reported late on Sunday evening. By Monday evening, 84 new COVID-19 were reported, taking the tally in Pune to 1,348 patients, said Dr Bhagwan Pawar, district health officer.

At Sassoon General Hospital, a 64-year-old woman from Ghorpadi gaon, who was symptomatic since April 18 and was admitted to the hospital on April 23, succumbed to the infection late on Sunday. She had co-morbid conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

In another case, a 48-year-old woman staying at Parvati , who was symptomatic since April 16, was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on April 18. She had diabetes, hypertension, ischaemic heart disease and obesity. She also suffered from acute kidney ailment and died in the early hours of Monday due to COVID-19 related complications.

A 38-year-old man from Kondhwa, who was symptomatic since April 19, was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on april 25. His swab report tested positive for COVID-19 on April 27 and he succumbed to the infection on Monday. He also had diabetes and acute kidney ailment. So far, there have been 59 deaths in Sassoon General Hospital .

According to Dr Ramchandra Hankare, chief medical officer at PMC, a 74-year-old man from Khadki who was admitted on April 25 at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital succumbed to the COVID-19 infection on Monday. He had diabetes.

Radiologist recovers, tests negative for COVID-19

Eleven persons were discharged on Monday, including nine from Naidu Hospital, one from Bharati Hospital and one from Noble Hospital, including a radiologist from Kharadi. According to PMC authorities, a total of 176 persons have recovered and been discharged

