Covid-19 cases drop below 3,000-mark in Pune district amid dip in sample collection

Reduced testing on Monday appears to have led to a dip in the detection of new coronavirus cases in Pune district. On Monday, the district reported 2,182 new cases, compared to the over 3,000 cases that were being detected on the previous three days.

The past week, between 14,000 and 15,000 samples have been tested every day in the district, on an average. On Monday, however, only 12,240 samples were tested.

The drop meant that Monday was a rare occasion when Pune recorded lesser number of cases than Nagpur. According to state government data, Nagpur, which began a week-long lockdown from Monday, discovered 2,448 new cases on Monday, the highest since October 16.

Pune district so far has recorded more than 4.41 lakh confirmed infections, of which over 26,000 cases are currently active, according to the state data.

The district reported 15 deaths on Monday, taking the total to 9,428. There continues to be a huge discrepancy between the death numbers reported by the district administration and the state government. State data shows there have only been 8,144 deaths in the district so far, 1,284 less than the number in district records.

A district official told The Indian Express that this discrepancy was a result of errors in data entry at “various levels” and would be reconciled soon. “A similar problem had occurred earlier as well and it was later reconciled. This too will be sorted out,” the official said.