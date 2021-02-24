Surge in Covid-19 cases: Necessary for citizens to behave responsibly, says Pune mayor

With the increasing number of Covid-19 patients in the city, mayor Murlidhar Mohol Wednesday said that it was necessary for citizens to behave responsibly to avoid the repeat of serious situations witnessed during the peak, which led to the lockdown.

“The newly infected patients have been increasing from the last few days. It is a cause of concern as the active cases count had dropped to 1,383 in the first week of February while it has increased to 3,201 in the last 15 days, which is close to 2,000 increase in a short span,” said Mohol.

The city has witnessed an increase in the active cases and then a decrease in it, he said, “There is a surge again and it bothers. The civic administration as well as the health sector is taking all possible efforts to contain the spread. Public health is the cumulative responsibility of all to ensure that there is no further spread of infection.”

Mohol further said, “Citizen should behave responsibly. We don’t want to witness the situation of the past during the peak of the pandemic. We have been through worse situations. If the situation worsens further, then no one can save us from lockdown. People should use masks, avoid crowds and sanitise hands regularly.”

The mayor clarified that there was no shortage of beds for treatment of Covi-19 patients either in civic or sassoon or private hospitals. “All categories of bed area available for the treatment of patients. The private hospitals had reduced the reservation of beds for treatment of Covid-19 patients after the spread decreased. However, now instructions have been given to increase beds in big private hospitals,” he said.

Mohol said he hopes that situation doesn’t arise where there is any shortage of beds. “If everyone behaves properly then only we would get permanently out of the difficult situation,” he said.

The present situation analysis indicates that the increase of new patients is in 5-6 of 15 ward office areas. “Lockdown is going to be the last option. The strategy will now be to declare a micro containment zone based on the situation of the area,” he said adding the testing has been increased to 5,000 per day.