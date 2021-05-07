Covid-19: AISMA donates essential medical equipment to Divisional Railway Hospital in Pune

The association has also pledged to extend financial assistance of Rs. 50,000 to the family of station master who passes away due to any reason.

Amid the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Pune and its surroundings and severe shortage of medical equipment, the All India Station Masters Association (AISMA) has donated essential medical equipments to Divisional Railway Hospital, Pune,

The Pune unit of AISMA had launched a fundraising campaign and collected more than Rs. 5 lakhs within a week. Due to acute shortage of essential medical equipment, the same had to be procured from Kerala, which consumed more than 10 days’ time.

These equipments – small ventilators and bed monitors – were handed over to Chief Medical Superintendent, Central Railway, Pune, on April 30, 2021.

The event was also attended by S K Mishra (GS/C-Rly ) Gangadhar Sahoo, Divisional President, Krishna Murari, Divisional Secretary, Amit Kumar, Divisional Secretary Finance and Shakil Inamdar, Organizing Secretary, and Dinesh Kamble

Central President, Dhananjay Chandratre said that since the outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic, AISMA had been extending all possible help to the Railway administration. Station Masters of the entire Indian Railways contributed their 3 days wages to the PM Care Fund in the first lockdown.

The association has demanded Group Insurance of Rs. 50 lakh to all frontline staff of Indian Railways in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

