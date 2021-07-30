Covid-19: 53% of 85 lakh eligible beneficiaries in Pune district have taken first jab

Of the 1.98 lakh health care workers in the Pune district, 79 per cent have got the first dose while 57 per cent are fully vaccinated (Photo: Arul Horizon)

Of the 85.39 lakh beneficiaries in the Pune district, 53 per cent have got the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 18 per cent are fully vaccinated,

According to a new report of the Pune district health department, in Pune city (under Pune Municipal corporation), at least 69 per cent of the estimated 30 lakh beneficiaries have been inoculated with one shot of the vaccine while 21 per cent have got both doses.

Pimpri Chinchwad has been able to administer the first dose of the vaccine to 42 per cent of the estimated 19.36 lakh beneficiaries to date while 14 per cent are fully vaccinated. In Pune rural, of the 36 lakh beneficiaries, a total of 16.21 lakh have got the first dose while 6.27 lakh have got both doses of the vaccine.

An analysis of the vaccinations in the different categories shows that of the 80 lakh beneficiaries aged above 18 in Pune district, 51 per cent of the recipients have got the first vaccine dose while 15 per cent have been fully vaccinated in Pune district. There are 80.57 lakh beneficiaries above 18 of which 40.83 lakh have got the first Covid 19 vaccine dose while 12.33 lakh have got both doses.

There are a total of 814 vaccination centres with 417 in Pune rural, 388 in Pune Municipal Corporation and 93 in Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation areas. In Pune city, 68 per cent of the 28 lakh population above 18 years have got the first dose while 18 per cent have got both doses.

PMC has a target population of 28.03 lakh beneficiaries above 18 and so far18.99 lakh have got the first dose while 5.1 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

In Pimpri Chinchwad of the total 18.37 lakh beneficiaries above 18 years, 7.3 lakh have got the first dose while 2.09 lakh are fully vaccinated. In Pune rural, there are 34.15 lakh beneficiaries above 18 years and a total of14.48 lakh have got the first dose while 5.12 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

Of the 1.98 lakh health care workers in the Pune district, 79 per cent have got the first dose while 57 per cent are fully vaccinated. There are 2.84 lakh frontline workers in the Pune district and of these 90 per cent have got the first dose while 57 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Special focus on physically challenged

There has been a special focus on vaccinating the physically challenged persons in the Pune district and according to a new report of the Pune district health department, at least 53 per cent of this population has got the jab. There are an estimated 16,451 physically challenged individuals in the Pune district and to date 8720 have been administered the Covid 19 vaccine. Baramati and Khed tehsils have administered the highest number of vaccine doses to the physically challenged. A total of 1370 physically disabled persons in Baramati have got the vaccine shot while 1178 have got the jab in Khed.