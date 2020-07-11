COVID-19: 10-day lockdown imposed in Pune from July 14

Queue outside a liquor shop in Pune after the lockdown was announced on Friday. Queue outside a liquor shop in Pune after the lockdown was announced on Friday.

To break the chain of transmission amid an “alarming” rate of spread of Covid-19 cases, the Pune district administration on Friday announced a 10-day lockdown in the municipal limits of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and some adjoining areas from July 14 to July 23.

With Covid-19 cases also continuing to rise in Thane despite it being under lockdown, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Friday extended the restrictions till July 19. TMC had earlier announced a lockdown from July 2 to July 12.

Similarly, the 10-day lockdown imposed in Kalyan Dombivali till July 12 by the municipal corporation was extended till July 19. In Mira Bhayandar, where a lockdown was in force till July 11, the civic body extended the same till July 18.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said the first five days of the lockdown will be stringent with exemption only for supply of milk and medicine as well as operation of clinics and hospitals. In the next five days, essential services such as sale and supply of vegetables and groceries will be allowed after a review of the situation.

The decision to impose a lockdown was taken at a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation, attended by Deputy Chief Minister and Pune District’s Guardian Minister, Ajit Pawar, and senior officials.

The lockdown will be applicable in the jurisdiction of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations; Pune police and Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerates, Pune, Khadki and Dehu Road cantonments as well as 22 villages in semi-urban areas.

So far, Pune district has reported 35,000 Covid-19 cases, of which 1,921 were recorded on Friday. A total of 985 patients from the district have succumbed to the infection.

Pune Collector Naval Kishore Ram said detailed orders will be issued in the next two days on which government offices can remain functional. Industrial units that supply essential goods will be allowed to function with certain conditions, he added.

“The aim is to break the chain of spread, especially the invisible spread, of the virus that is not being detected through testing,” said Ram.

Officials from the Pune City, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune rural police said that one of the focus areas during the lockdown will be to restrict the non-essential movement of people and vehicles, which had considerably increased during the unlock phase.

Meanwhile, an order issued by Thane civic body stated there was a need to continue with the lockdown. 19. Only certain industries, like pharmaceutical companies, will be allowed to remain open. Public transport will be shut and people who need to travel to purchase medicines should use private transport.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd