Covid: Over 11 crore vaccine doses administered in Maharashtra

Maharashtra crossed the mark of administering 110 million, or 11 crore, Covid vaccine doses at 5.30 pm on Thursday. A total of 11,00,26,925 vaccine doses against Covid-19 have been administered till date. While 3.76 crore individuals have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine, 7.24 crore individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Maharashtra had achieved the 100 million, or 10 crore, mark of Covid vaccinations on November 9. While this is a dynamic figure, nearly 94 lakh are due to get the second dose of the Covid vaccine, Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (health), Maharashtra, told The Indian Express.

“As per our charts of daily vaccinations, the number of those who get the second dose far exceeds those who get the first dose,” said Dr Vyas.

According to a report on vaccinations by the state Health department report, which was submitted at the cabinet meeting on Thursday, over 4 crore beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have got the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 1.64 crore are fully vaccinated. In the 45 years and above age group, a total of 1.77 crore are fully vaccinated while 2.86 crore have got the first Covid-19 vaccine dose. More than 11 lakh healthcare workers and over 18 lakh frontline workers have been fully vaccinated with both doses of the vaccine.