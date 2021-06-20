Covaxin recipients travelling abroad shouldn’t get double vaccinated in desperation: Ajit Pawar

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has asked students who want to travel abroad but are facing hurdles owing to taking Covaxin shots, to be patient and avoid mixing vaccines or getting double vaccinated.

He said that a good number of students, and their parents, who have received Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin are in a quandary at the moment and are approaching public representatives and doctors seeking advice on the road ahead.

“Bharat Biotech’s vaccine hasn’t been approved by the WHO. Students who want to travel abroad for studies, and their parents, have approached us asking to find a solution. Many are asking if they should go for Covishield after taking both shots of Covaxin, or that those who have taken one dose of Covaxin should now take a jab of Covishield. This will do harm and the experts that I spoke to have advised against this,” Pawar told reporters on Saturday.

He said that the union government and Bharat Biotech are trying to get an approval for Covaxin and the issues should be resolved soon. “The students should not take any rash step that may harm them,” said Pawar.

Due to the lack of a WHO approval, persons who have received both the doses of Covaxin are being treated as unvaccinated in many countries.

As students and others who have taken Covaxin jabs continue to face restrictions in travelling abroad, a latest bid by Bharat Biotech’s US partner Acugen to obtain an emergency use authorisation was rejected by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week.