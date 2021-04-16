Pune: Courts to functions in one shift of 2.5 hours from Monday

Canteen and bar rooms on court premises will be kept closed till further orders. Lawyers have also been asked to follow all essential precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Pune Bar Association (PBA) has informed lawyers regarding the new rules laid down by the High Court as per which all courts in Pune will operate in one shift of two-and-a-half hours from April 19.

Courts will function with 50 per cent staff. All judges will have to remain present and urgent matters like remand, bail in criminal and civil cases will be taken up for hearing.

Canteen and bar rooms on court premises will be kept closed till further orders. Lawyers have also been asked to follow all essential precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.