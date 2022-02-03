Court rejects interim bail plea of IAS officer arrested in TET scam case

A court in Pune has rejected the interim bail application of Sushil Khodwekar, the IAS officer who was arrested by Pune Police in connection with alleged malpractices in the statewide Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET). The officer had moved the court seeking interim bail after he had tested positive for Covid-19. He is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Pune and is in judicial custody.

As part of an ongoing probe by the Cyber Crime Cell of Pune City Police into a slew of alleged malpractices in government exams, Khodwekar was arrested from Thane on January 29 for his alleged involvement in the case of tampering of marks of TET candidates. He is currently posted as deputy secretary in the state Agriculture Department from November 2020. After his arrest, he was remanded to police custody, when he started showing some symptoms and underwent a test.

After he tested positive for the infection, his lawyer Amol Dange had filed for interim bail on Monday, citing his Covid-positive status.

After the defence moved for Khodwekar’s bail, the say of the prosecution was sought by the court. Public Prosecutor Vijaysinh Jadhav opposed the bail, saying that Khodwekar was receiving proper treatment.

Dange told The Indian Express that the court rejected the interim bail plea on Wednesday and Khodwekar will remain in judicial custody. Earlier, the prosecution itself had prayed that Khodwekar be remanded to judicial custody because of his Covid status and had reserved the right to seek his police custody at a later stage.

Investigators have said that Khodwekar was in contact with suspects arrested earlier in the case. In his remand application to court filed earlier, police have said that Khodwekar went out of his way to appoint Tukaram Supe — now arrested in connection with the TET scam — as commissioner of Maharashtra State Council of Examinations in spite of his tainted record.

It is also alleged that Khodwekar instructed Supe to remove the name of GA Software company from the list of blacklisted companies. The probe has, till now, seen arrests of many employees of the company.

Over the last three weeks, many officers probing the slew of malpractices in government exams have tested positive, so have some of the suspects arrested in the case.