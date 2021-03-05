Court rejects applications in Pooja Chavan death case

Police had identified the deceased as Pooja Lahu Chavan, who was from Beed.

A court in Pune has rejected two applications filed in connection with the death of 22-year-old Pooja Chavan.

Advocate Bhakti Rajendra Pandhare, a lawyer associated with the “Justice League Society” headed by advocate V N Thombare, had filed a private complaint before the Lashkar court in Pune seeking orders for lodging an offence in the Chavan death case and directions to the police to investigate the matter.

The police said that another application was filed by the BJP legal cell through advocates Eshani Joshi and Shubhangi Parulekar.

“The two applications were filed under sections 156 (3) of Criminal Procedure Code… Both applications have been rejected by the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) Rohini Patil,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil on Friday.

Chavan, who hails from Parli Vaijnath in Beed District, is suspected to have died after jumping from the first floor of Heaven Park building in Mohammadwadi area in Pune early February 7. After the incident, the two persons residing with Chavan had reportedly taken her to a hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.

While no suicide note was found, an accidental death case was lodged at Wanavdi police station as per regular procedure. Meanwhile, some photographs and audio clips purportedly featuring Sena leader and former minister Sanjay Rathod surfaced, following which there were demands to probe his alleged link with her death.

Rathod has claimed innocence in the matter and said his name was being linked because of “sordid politics”.