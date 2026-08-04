Court issues order to attach Pune MC chief property

PMC legal officer Nisha Chavan said she had apprised the concerned civic department to execute the order in time, but it failed to do so, due to which court officers had to visit the municipal chief's office to attach the movable property.

In a major embarrassment to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), a laptop and chair of the municipal commissioner were set to be attached on Monday, following an order issued by Pune’s Small Cause Court over the civic body’s failure to pay the difference in compensation to a plot owner for the acquisition of land in Uruli Devachi.

Second Additional Judge of the Small Causes Court, Pune, Nikhil Gosavi, on June 29 issued a warrant to attach movable property of the Pune civic chief over failure to pay the difference in compensation despite the court order passed.

“The Pune civic body has given a bond in writing to pay the difference in compensation by August 11 to owners of property acquired by PMC. Thus, the attachment of the laptop and chair of the municipal chief has been avoided,” said Nihil More, deputy municipal commissioner, PMC.