Court issues order to attach Pune MC chief property

Bond issued to pay compensation by Aug 11: PMC

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneAug 4, 2026 12:27 PM IST
pmcPMC legal officer Nisha Chavan said she had apprised the concerned civic department to execute the order in time, but it failed to do so, due to which court officers had to visit the municipal chief's office to attach the movable property.
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In a major embarrassment to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), a laptop and chair of the municipal commissioner were set to be attached on Monday, following an order issued by Pune’s Small Cause Court over the civic body’s failure to pay the difference in compensation to a plot owner for the acquisition of land in Uruli Devachi.

Second Additional Judge of the Small Causes Court, Pune, Nikhil Gosavi, on June 29 issued a warrant to attach movable property of the Pune civic chief over failure to pay the difference in compensation despite the court order passed.

“The Pune civic body has given a bond in writing to pay the difference in compensation by August 11 to owners of property acquired by PMC. Thus, the attachment of the laptop and chair of the municipal chief has been avoided,” said Nihil More, deputy municipal commissioner, PMC.

PMC legal officer Nisha Chavan said she had apprised the concerned civic department to execute the order in time, but it failed to do so, due to which court officers had to visit the municipal chief’s office to attach the movable property.

The application to attach movable property of the municipal chief was filed by one Harishchandra Harpale.

The applicant had informed the court that the PMC failed to pay the compensation despite an order passed by the court. The applicant had contended that a substantial amount was due and payable by the PMC but had not been satisfied to date.

Despite granting sufficient opportunity, the PMC has failed to pay compensation, the applicant said, adding the PMC has neither appeared in court nor filed any say.

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According to the court, PMC has to pay Rs. 4.14 crore to the applicant as a difference in the compensation amount. The PMC had acquired around 25 acres from three owners to set up a waste processing plant in 2007 and had fixed the compensation amount to be paid to the property owners.

However, the owners challenged the amount, seeking more compensation by approaching the court. The court passed an order in favour of the property owners and directed PMC to pay the difference in an increased amount, but PMC instead approached the High Court, where the plea was still pending.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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