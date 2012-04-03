Court asks utility not to snap power supply to ice factory

Joint civil judge (senior division) R R Bhosale recently passed an order restraining the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) from disconnecting electricity supply to an ice factory in Chakan after the factory owner claimed that the bill of Rs 5 lakh was wrongly assessed.

Madhavi Suresh Kandge,proprietor of Chakan Ice Factory,had moved the Pune civil court in April 2010 against MSEDCL and assistant engineer of MSEDCL (Chakan sub-division),through advocate C V Wakankar. Kandge said the MSEDCL had replaced the electricity meter of the factory in April 2008. Everything went smoothly until May 2009,when the MSEDCL served a demand notice of Rs 5,47,820 as a deficit electricity bill amount. Kandge protested against this notice,but the MSEDCL assistant engineer replied saying the earlier meter had a lesser capacity that showed the electricity reading at 50 per cent less than the actual consumption.

Kandge had approached the consumer forum,but the complaint was dismissed owing to lack of jurisdiction. She then moved the civil court seeking to quash the demand notice of Rs 5.47 lakh outstanding bill and to restrain MSEDCL from recovering the amount.

The MSEDCL submitted to the court in writing through its lawyer B B Waghchoure that the fact that the electricity meter had a lesser capacity was found after a flying squad inspected the factory on May 2,2009. This was proved during the course of trial. The court,therefore,said Kandge must pay the deficit amount. However,the court observed that as Kandge has been paying all the electricity bills on time,they would have paid the bills if they were calculated correctly. Therefore,the court restrained the MSEDCL from charging interest on the deficit amount.

After hearing both sides,the court retrained the MSEDCL from disconnecting electricity supply to the factory for 60 days. It also directed the MSEDCL not to include rate of interest or any other additional charges except the sheer electricity consumption from April 2008-May 2009.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App