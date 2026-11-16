How Pune cops travelled 10,000 km to catch courier who fled with gold, diamond

A 20-year-old courier employee entrusted with transporting gold biscuits and gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 90.33 lakh, along with Rs 28 lakh in cash, from Pune to his company’s Mumbai office got off the bus in Pimpri Chinchwad, switched off his mobile phone, and disappeared with the valuables, the police said.

What followed was a 25-day pursuit. A Pune city police team travelled more than 10,000 kilometres across several cities and states, at times chasing leads for hundreds of kilometres at a stretch without rest, before finally tracking him down to Uttar Pradesh and arresting him along with three others.

The police said they recovered valuables and cash worth Rs 26.33 lakh. They are working to recover the remaining stolen property from the key accused and his alleged accomplices, whose roles are being investigated.