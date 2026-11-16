How Pune cops travelled 10,000 km to catch courier who fled with gold, diamond

A 20-year-old courier employee entrusted with transporting gold biscuits and gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 90.33 lakh, along with Rs 28 lakh in cash, from Pune to his company’s Mumbai office got off the bus in Pimpri Chinchwad, switched off his mobile phone, and disappeared with the valuables, the police said.
What followed was a 25-day pursuit. A Pune city police team travelled more than 10,000 kilometres across several cities and states, at times chasing leads for hundreds of kilometres at a stretch without rest, before finally tracking him down to Uttar Pradesh and arresting him along with three others.
The police said they recovered valuables and cash worth Rs 26.33 lakh. They are working to recover the remaining stolen property from the key accused and his alleged accomplices, whose roles are being investigated.
Regular bus travel with gold and cash
On August 5, Vishal Satyapal Chauhan, who worked at the Mumbai office of a courier company, was entrusted with parcels collected at the firm’s Pune office. The parcels were meant to be transported to Mumbai for further distribution. Chauhan, who was paid a monthly salary of Rs 12,300, was familiar with the route and regularly travelled between Pune and Mumbai carrying parcels on the early-morning Mantralaya bus from Swargate.
The courier company, which operates six offices across Maharashtra, handles the transportation of gold, silver ornaments, and cash for its clients. Its Pune office, located in Ghorpade Peth, serves as a collection and sorting point for parcels booked from different locations before they are sent to their destinations.
On August 5, Chauhan was handed the valuables and cash and boarded the bus from Swargate at around 5.30 am, according to the police. The bus reached Mumbai around 9 am, but Chauhan did not report to the office. When the company contacted the bus conductor, he was told that the employee had got off under Wakad Bridge in Pimpri Chinchwad. Subsequent calls to Chauhan allegedly went unanswered, with his mobile phone switched off.
After attempts to trace him failed, the company approached the Khadak police station, where a case was registered on August 7. The investigation soon turned into a multi-state pursuit. Police teams examined technical evidence and developed information through confidential sources to trace Chauhan’s movements. Investigators found that he had been moving between different locations in Uttar Pradesh, changing his hiding places to evade detection.
Etah, Kasganj, and Gautam Buddh Nagar
A police team travelled more than 10,000 kilometres over 25 days, covering several locations in Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring Uttarakhand. On three occasions, the team travelled hundreds of kilometres at a stretch while following leads. The investigators also coordinated with local police to establish the whereabouts of the accused and his alleged accomplices.
“The investigation eventually led our team to Etah, Kasganj, and Gautam Buddh Nagar districts in Uttar Pradesh. Chauhan, a resident of Dhamasa Kalan in Etah district, was arrested along with three accomplices,” said a police officer.
Chauhan and the other accused—Vikaskumar Rambir Singh Jadon, 29, Binesh Satyapal Singh Chauhan, 27, and Brijesh Surendra Singh Chauhan, 19—are in judicial custody.
The police recovered two gold biscuits weighing 120 grams and valued at Rs 16.80 lakh from Chauhan’s house. Rs 7 lakh in cash, a gold ring, and a silver chain were recovered from Binesh’s home.
The investigation team was led by Assistant Police Inspector Prasanna Jarhad, in-charge of the crime detection branch, along with Sub-Inspectors Mahendra Kamble and Rahul Makhare. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Police Inspectors Dhananjay Pingale, Sharmila Sutar, and Samadhan Pawar, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Krushikesh Rawale.