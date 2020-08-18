Couple, two children found dead in their Nagpur house

“We haven't yet concluded if it was a suicide pact. We found no fingerprints anywhere. The exact cause of death will be known only after a post-mortem," police said.

FOUR members of a family, including a couple and their two children, were found dead in their house in Omnagar locality of Nagpur on Tuesday morning.

“Dheeraj Rane, 42, a lecturer in a reputed city college, his wife Sushma, 40, a doctor in a city hospital, their son Dhruva 11 and daughter Vanya, 5, were found dead in their home around 1 pm on Tuesday. While the man and the two children were found lying on the bed in one of the rooms, the woman was found hanging to a ceiling fan in a room further inside,” Senior Police Inspector of Koradi police station, Wazir Sheikh, told The Indian Express.

“We haven’t yet concluded if it was a suicide pact. We found no fingerprints anywhere. The exact cause of death will be known only after a post-mortem,” added Sheikh.

Asked if any note was found, he said, “Yes… but we have to check if it was written by one of them or by someone else.”

“The family lived along with the man’s aunt, who had adopted him. The old woman got up early and asked Sushma when she would get up. Sushma reportedly said she would get up in a while as she had a headache. Later, when none of them got up, the woman entered the first room to find the boy motionless. When she entered the room further in, she found Sushma hanging. She then raised an alarm,” said Sheikh.

