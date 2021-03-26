Couple steals Rs 5 lakh from ATM on FC Road

An offence has been lodged against two persons, including a woman, for allegedly stealing Rs 5 lakh from an ATM on FC Road. A first information report was lodged in this case at the Shivajinagar police station on Wednesday (Representational)

An offence has been lodged against two persons, including a woman, for allegedly stealing Rs 5 lakh from an ATM on FC Road. A first information report was lodged in this case at the Shivajinagar police station on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place on March 18, when an unidentified person went inside the ATM booth. He removed some equipment from his bag, tampered with the machine and removed Rs 1 lakh from it in five different transactions.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Police said an unidentified woman then went inside the ATM centre and withdrew Rs 4 lakh from the ATM in about 20 transactions.

The unidentified couple then left the spot with the money. Police have booked the accused couple under sections 430 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.