Monday, March 22, 2021
Couple, son ‘attacked’ after they object to game of cricket in front of their house

An FIR was filed on a complaint lodged by Pushpa Thakur (40), whose husband Deepak and son Om were attacked by nine persons.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
March 22, 2021 11:58:49 pm
According to her statement, the suspects were playing cricket in front of their house around 11 am when Deepak asked them to play elsewhere. Following this, they created a ruckus by hurling abuses at them, she stated.

A couple and their son were allegedly attacked with rocks, bricks, a bat and stumps following a dispute with a group of nine persons over playing cricket in Ramtekdi area on Sunday.

An FIR was filed on a complaint lodged by Pushpa Thakur (40), whose husband Deepak and son Om were attacked by nine persons. According to her statement, the suspects were playing cricket in front of their house around 11 am when Deepak asked them to play elsewhere. Following this, they created a ruckus by hurling abuses at them, she stated.

Police said the group attacked the three family members with rocks, bricks, bats and stumps, seriously injuring them. The nine suspects were booked under sections pertaining to attempt to murder, rioting and criminal intimidation. Police are searching for them.

