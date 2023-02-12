scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Couple hacked to death with pickaxe near Pune, civil services aspirant arrested

The accused had lived as the couple’s tenant a few years ago and was preparing for the civil services exam in Delhi now, the police said.

The police said that the incident occurred around 10 pm and came to light after residents caught Mangrulkar, who was walking on the road with a blood-stained pickaxe. (Representational)
The police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly brutally killing a couple with a pickaxe at their home in Dapodi near Pune Saturday night.

They identified the victims as Maruti Narayan Kate, 60; and his wife Sangeeta, 46, residents of Mahadev Aali in Dapodi Gaothan, and the accused as Prasanna Pramod Mangrulkar from Brahmapuri in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. He had lived as the couple’s tenant a few years ago and was preparing for the civil services exam in Delhi now, said the police.

The police said that the incident occurred around 10 pm and came to light after residents caught Mangrulkar, who was walking on the road with a blood-stained pickaxe.

“Between 2015 and 2017, the suspect lived as a tenant at the deceased couple’s premises. He later moved to Delhi to prepare for civil services exams. Our probe indicates that Mangrulkar had been nursing grudges about the couple due to events that had taken place during his stay at their building. He came from Delhi and attacked the couple with his pickaxe. We are probing the sequence of events from the past and also that in the hours leading to the murders,” said an officer from Bhosari police station.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 11:50 IST
