Couple from West Bengal found dead at Pune house

A couple — both natives of West Bengal — were found dead at their residence in Katraj area of Pune City on Sunday, said police.

Police suspect the deceased — Raju Shaikh (31) and his 33-year-old woman friend — died by suicide by hanging themselves at their rented house in Katraj’s Santosh Nagar, where they had recently moved in.

The incident came to light after their neighbours found them hanging in separate rooms in their house, and informed police. A team of officials from the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station reached the spot and initiated a probe.

Senior Inspector Shrihari Bahirat said, “No suicide note was found from the spot. As per the procedure, an accidental case has been filed and an investigation is underway to confirm the cause. The woman was into prostitution.”