Pune: Couple found dead in Nana Peth house, cops suspect suicide

A 27-year-old man and his 20-year-old wife were found in their house in Nana Peth area in the early hours of Sunday. Police suspect the two ended their lives as a fallout of domestic dispute.

The deceased have been identified as Suraj Palsingh Soni and his wife Karina (20). Suraj worked as a security guard at a residential society in Nana Peth and the couple lived on the same premises. The two, who were originally from Nepal, had moved to Pune over an year ago for work.

Officials from Samarth police station have launched a probe in the case.

A police officer said Karina’s brother had been staying with the couple for the last few days. “The sequence of events primarily established till now has been based on what the woman’s brother told us,” an officer said.

Around 6 am on Sunday, when the woman and her brother woke up, they found Suraj hanging from the ceiling with a dupatta in the room. The woman’s brother then went out to fetch Suraj’s brother, who lives in Pulgate area. When Karina’s brother returned with Suraj’s brother, they found her hanging from the ceiling with a rope, said police.

Senior Inspector Balkrushna Kadam of Samarth police station said, “As per our primary information, there were some ongoing issues between the husband and wife and they had had fights too. We have not found any note, but prima facie it seems a fallout of domestic issues. Further probe is on.”

On Friday, a couple in Sukhsagar area Pune had ended their lives after allegedly killing their two children due to suspected financial issues. In a separate case, a 24-year-old street vendor allegedly killed himself by hanging at his house in Padmavati area on Saturday.

