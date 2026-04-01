Couple drowns in canal in front of child in Junnar, suicide suspected

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A 28-year-old man and his 25-year-old wife jumped into a canal and drowned in front of the woman’s six-year-old son in Junnar taluka of Pune in a suspected case of suicide. A police probe revealed that the couple were having a dispute after the bodies of the two were recovered downstream more than 40 hours after the incident.
The incident took place at Umbraj village in Junnar taluka located around 100 kilometers from Pune City. The police have identified the deceased as Akshay Yashwant Shinhote (28) and Prajakta Akshay Shingote (25). Police said that the couple jumped into the water around 6 pm on March 30 in the Left Kukdi canal of Yedgaon Dam. Their bodies were discovered at Lendestal village, around eight kilometers downstream on Wednesday morning.
Officials from Alephata police station under Pune Rural police said that the couple were employed as contract workers with a private company in the area. “Probe has revealed that this was the deceased woman’s second marriage.
She is survived by her six-year-old son from the first marriage. It has come to light that the couple were having a dispute over a family issue. Two came to the canal with the child. The couple jumped into the water in front of the child. Seeing them drown, the child raised an alarm and called for help. Some people who were nearby rushed to the location, but by that time the couple were swept away in the canal water. The locals informed the police and a search was launched.” said an officer from Aalephata police station.
“Local villagers and teams of rescuers were roped in. But the heavy flow of water was making search operations difficult. Following a request from the villagers, the irrigation department reduced the discharge of water. On Wednesday morning around 10 am, the bodies of the couple were found at Lendestal village, around eight kilometers downstream. Initial investigation points to this being a case of suicide. Further probe is on.” the police officer added.