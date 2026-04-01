Couple drowns in canal in front of child in Junnar, suicide suspected

The issue is a sore point in J&K, as the NHPC already manages six such projects across the Union Territory

A 28-year-old man and his 25-year-old wife jumped into a canal and drowned in front of the woman’s six-year-old son in Junnar taluka of Pune in a suspected case of suicide. A police probe revealed that the couple were having a dispute after the bodies of the two were recovered downstream more than 40 hours after the incident.

The incident took place at Umbraj village in Junnar taluka located around 100 kilometers from Pune City. The police have identified the deceased as Akshay Yashwant Shinhote (28) and Prajakta Akshay Shingote (25). Police said that the couple jumped into the water around 6 pm on March 30 in the Left Kukdi canal of Yedgaon Dam. Their bodies were discovered at Lendestal village, around eight kilometers downstream on Wednesday morning.