Couple working at construction site killed in wall collapse incident in Talawade

After receiving information, a police team rushed to the place to rescue the labourers.

Two labourers, a man and his wife died, while one more was left injured in an incident of wall collapse at a private company in Talwade in Pimpri Chinchwad on Friday.

Pimpri Chinchwad police have identified the deceased workers as Sachin Shankar Rathod (30) and his wife Komal Sachin Rathod (25), both residents of Medankarwadi in Chakan. The injured worker is identified as Manohar Bhiku Chavan (38) of Gagade Ali in Chakan.

According to the police, one Sadashiv Agale gave a contract to build a compound brick wall on an open plot for his thermal induction company to Deepak Jadhav.

Police said Jadhav hired labourers Sachin Rathod, his wife Komal and Manohar Chavan for the wall construction work. The three labourers were working at the spot. But around 4.30 pm, the wall fell over them.