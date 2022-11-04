scorecardresearch
Couple arrested in Pune for illegal moneylending, death threats to woman borrower

Officers said the accused had given a loan of Rs 6.75 lakh to a woman after which she repaid Rs 9.45 lakh. But the couple allegedly demanded Rs 21.39 lakh more and threatened to kill her.

The woman then filed a complaint at the anti-extortion cell of the Pune city police crime branch

Pune city police have arrested a couple allegedly for illegal moneylending and for threatening to kill a woman borrower, officers said. The police have identified the accused as Jairam Nivrutti Pokale, 43, and Rekha alias Hema Jairam Pokale, 36, both residents of Dhayari.

Officers said a few months ago, the accused had given a loan of Rs 6.75 lakh to a woman for a furniture business and medical expenses. Till May 2022, the woman repaid Rs 9.45 lakh. But the accused couple allegedly demanded Rs 21.39 lakh more from her and threatened to kill her if she refused to pay the amount. The accused also allegedly took blank cheques from the woman and threatened to take possession of her house if she did not pay the money.

The woman then filed a complaint at the anti-extortion cell of the Pune city police crime branch. After verification of the complaint, a first information report (FIR) was lodged at Sinhagad Road police station on November 2, investigators said.

The police then arrested the accused under sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 387, 452, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

