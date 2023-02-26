Couple arrested for murder of husband’s paramour: Police

Pune Police have arrested a 40-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife for allegedly murdering the man’s 34-year-old paramour and reporting her death to the hospital as a suicide. The police launched a murder probe after post mortem examination of the deceased woman pointed to murder.

The deceased Fatimabi Shaikh (34), a resident of Kondhwa Khurd, was reported dead in the morning of February 24. The suspect couple Raees Hanif Shaikh and his wife Shabana, had taken Fatimabi to the hospital and told doctors that she had hanged herself. The two were arrested by Kondhwa police on Sunday and have been booked for murder and causing disappearance of evidence and giving misleading information.

On the morning of February 24, Raees, who is a labourer and his wife Shabana brought Fatimabi to Sassoon General Hospital. They told doctors that she had hanged herself at her home. Fatimabi was pronounced dead by the doctor upon admission and a post mortem examination was conducted.

An official from Kondhwa police station said, “The findings in the post mortem examination and subsequent probe suggested that this was a case of murder. Raees was in an extramarital relationship with Fatimabi. Because the couple were now seeing her as an obstacle in their domestic issues, they allegedly beat her up and strangled her to death In the early hours of February 24. Sometime later they took her to the hospital.”