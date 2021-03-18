Couple arrested for cheating poor people on promise of loan under govt scheme

Pune City Police have arrested a couple for allegedly cheating several persons, most of them labourers and domestic help, on assurances of providing them loan under a central government scheme

Police have identified the couple as Sapna Hiralal Agadnyan (30) and her husband Hiralal Madhukar Agadnyan (40), both residents of Ambegaon.

Police said Hirlal worked as a security guard in a local residential society. The accused couple allegedly approached labourers and people from poor backgrounds and claimed to work for ‘Pradhan Mantri Dhune Bhandi Kamgar Yojana’, “a scheme approved by the government for providing loans of up to Rs 10 lakh on payment of Rs 10,000 and submission of a form worth Rs 300 each”.

The couple also told those applying for the ‘loan’ that if they bring two other persons seeking the loan, then their one loan installment will be waived off.

Police said the accused couple allegedly cheated the complainant and 13 others to the tune of Rs 3.32 lakh.



Senior Police Inspector Jagannath Kalaskar said, “A court has remanded the accused to police custody till March 19. They do not have any criminal history. Probe has revealed that they cheated several people in the last one year. Further investigation is on.”