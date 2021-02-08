Couple and their son killed in highway accident in Pune

Police said that a crane had to be used to detach the damaged SUV from the trolly. The injured and deceased were taken out from the car by the police with the help of some local villagers.

A couple and their son were killed while their daughter and the driver of their SUV were critically injured, after their vehicle rammed into a tractor trolley from behind on Pune Solapur highway on Sunday night.

Officials from Bhigwan police station under Pune Rural jurisdiction said that the accident took place around 10 pm near Dalaj village in Indapur taluka of Pune district, 115 kilometers from Pune city.

The deceased have been identified as Arun Mane, his wife Geeta and son Mukund. Their daughter Sakshi and the driver of their Fortuner SUV Mahadev Netke were critically injured in the accident. The accident took place on Pune to Solapur corridor of the highway when the family was returning to Latur after a visit to Pune.

Assistant inspector Jeevan Mane, in-charge of Bhigwan police station said, “As per the observations of some police personnel on patrol, made sometime prior to the accident, the SUV was at very high speed, possibly exceeding 120 kilometers per hour. Near Dalaj, it rammed into the tractor trolly carrying sugarcane to a nearby sugarmill. Half of the SUV’s structure was completely damaged. The mother and son were killed on the spot. While the father, daughter and driver were rushed to a hospital, where the father succumbed to his injuries.”

The exact age of the deceased and injured could not be ascertained, however, police said that the husband and wife were in their 40s and the son was in his early 20s. Officials said Arun Mane ran a business in Latur district.

Assistant Inspector Mane added, “The daughter and driver have multiple serious injuries including those on the head. They are critical and their condition is being closely monitored. Based on the primary probe, it seems that the driver of the SUV could not spot the trolly initially and later could not control the vehicle. Further probe is on.”

Police said that a crane had to be used to detach the damaged SUV from the trolly. The injured and deceased were taken out from the car by the police with the help of some local villagers.