Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

Couple, 4-year-old son killed as truck hits two-wheeler in Pune’s Daund

The family was travelling towards Patas from Kusegaon on a two-wheeler around 12.30 pm on Friday when the truck knocked them down

Officers identified the deceased as Santosh Sadashiv Sabale, 40, Rohini Santosh Sabale, 35, and their son Guru Sabale, all residents of Patas (File)

A man, his wife and their four-year-old son were killed after a truck, which was allegedly speeding, knocked them down on the Patas-Kusegaon road in Pune district’s Daund taluka on Friday afternoon, police said.

Officers identified the deceased as Santosh Sadashiv Sabale, 40, Rohini Santosh Sabale, 35, and their son Guru Sabale, all residents of Patas.

The family was travelling towards Patas from Kusegaon on a two-wheeler around 12.30 pm when the truck hit them. Santosh and his wife died on the spot, while Guru succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A team from Daund police station rushed to the spot after being alerted about the accident. A search has been launched to locate the truck driver who escaped from the spot after the accident, officers said.

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 02:00:30 pm
