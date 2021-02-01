Country gets web memorial to honour lives lost to Covid-19

A person associated with the initiative said one can honour a victim on the web memorial by sending a photograph of the deceased, along with an obituary and a blog post to www.nationalcovidmemorial.in

A portal in memory of lives lost to Covid-19 across the country has been developed by a non-profit in Pune. Named National COVID Memorial, the portal was launched on January 30 as it marked the completion of a year since the country reported its first case.

The portal has been designed by COVID Care Network (CCN), an organisation founded by Abhijit Chowdhury, professor and head of department of hepatology at the Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research in Kolkata.

Read | National War Memorial reopens for public with Covid guidelines

“The unsung tunes of our tribute to the COVID martyrs are kept here in this National COVID memorial,” Chowdhury said in a statement.

CCN members said they were ready with the infrastructure required to manage and handle a huge influx of information. The information overload is handled by an editorial and a digital team. Authenticity of information is cross checked with data and a certificate of demise, as available. Data pulled from email to the website are edited before uploading, which ensures safeguarding the sanctity of the dead.

“A lot of people have fallen victim to Covid-19 and celebrating their lives is a great and noble initiative,” said Dr Swadeep Srivastava, founder, Heal Foundation, which supports the initiative.

A person associated with the initiative said one can honour a victim on the web memorial by sending a photograph of the deceased, along with an obituary and a blog post to http://www.nationalcovidmemorial.in. Registration can also be done by emailing all the documents to nationalcovidmemorial@gmail.com.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.