Counting of votes on Feb 17

Ruling out the possibility of counting of votes on the civic poll day itself,the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to do so the next day,on February 17. Meanwhile,the PMC published the electoral rolls with around 1.25 lakh new voters.

We had suggested the respective administrative heads of the municipal corporation to decide on the possibility of counting of votes on the polling day itself. However,the PMC expressed its inability to do so. Counting will be on the next day, said Neela Satyanarayan,state election commissioner (SEC).

After reviewing the preparations for civic polls,she said that the 10 civic bodies going into polls have published the electoral rolls,which would be open for suggestions and objections till January 17. The final list will be published on January 23.

The SEC said a special marker pen will be used instead of ink for every 500 voters. Satyanarayan said efforts are being made to ensure adequate electronic voting machines (EVMs). There is a demand for counting of votes for zilla parishad and municipal corporations on the same day. Final decision will be taken only after ascertaining the availability of EVMs, she said. Government offices will be closed and private companies would be directed to relax working hours by three hours on poll day. Extra efforts have been taken to help voters find their names in the electoral roll and locate polling booths,she said.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App