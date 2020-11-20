Councillor in Baramati civic body, five others arrested over businessman’s suicide

Police have booked nine persons in this case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Maharashtra Money Lending (Regulation) Act 2014. (Representational Image)

Six persons, including a councillor of the Baramati Municipal Council, have been arrested in connection with the suicide of a local businessman. The businessman, Preetam Shah (55), a resident of Baramati, used to run a petrol pump and was also a supplier of cement. His son Pratik Shah (30) has lodged the first information report in this case at the Baramati police station.

“Initial investigation has revealed that Preetam Shah consumed poison on October 22. He was then admitted to a hospital, where he died on November 1. The grieving family did not open their shop for days. On November 17, when the family opened their shop again, they found a suicide note. They informed the police the next day about this note, which they say was written by Preetam Shah,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Narayan Shirgaonkar.

Police said in the note, Preetam named a few persons who were allegedly harassing him over the repayment of a loan he had taken from them. Police have booked nine persons in this case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Maharashtra Money Lending (Regulation) Act 2014.

Of these, police have arrested six, including Jayesh alias Kunal Kale, Jaysingh Ashokrav Kate Deshmukh, a councilor with links to the NCP, Agriculture Produce Market Committee chairman Sanjay Kate, Pravin Galinde, Hanumant Gawli and Sunil Awale. Search is on for three others, including Vikas Dhanke, Mangesh Ombase and Sangharsh Gavhale.

