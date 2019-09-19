Cosmos cyber heist: SIT takes custody of 3 more suspects

THE Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Pune City Police, which is probing the Rs 94-crore malware attack on Cosmos Bank in August last year, has taken custody of three more suspects, who were earlier arrested by Thane Police. The total number of arrested accused in the case is now 18.

On Tuesday, the SIT took custody of Shabaz Mohammed Arif Khatri alias Rehan Ali (30), Asif Jamil Shaikh (31), both residents of Mumbra in Thane, and Feroz Yasin Shaikh (37), a resident of Kala Chowky in Mumbai. All three were lodged in Thane Central Jail after being arrested in August. They were produced before a court in Pune on Wednesday and have been remanded to police custody.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber and EOW, Sambhaji Kadam said, “Our probe has revealed that Shabaz had withdrawn Rs 5 lakh from ATMs in Jaipur in Rajasthan during the cyber attack. The other two, Asif and Feroz, have been involved in withdrawal of Rs 53 lakh from Indore with the help of two more accused arrested earlier.”

Senior Inspector Jairam Paigude, the investigating officer of the case, said, “The probe, till now, points to the role of these three people in using cloned cards and withdrawing money during the attack period. Their role will be probed further.”

The three suspects were arrested by Thane Police in August this year in connection with an elaborate racket of card cloning. The probe had revealed that they had a vast network of waiters and bellboys, who used to provide scanned copies of cards used in their establishments.

In one of the biggest cyber attacks on an Indian bank, a large number of cloned debit cards using stolen data from the Pune-headquartered Cosmos Bank were used for thousands of ATM transactions from India and 28 other countries within a period of seven hours, on August 11 last year. While around Rs 78 crore was withdrawn in more than 12,000 ATM transactions outside India, another 2,800 transactions were made in different places within India, to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore. Further, on August 13, more than Rs 13.5 crore was transferred to a Hong Kong-based entity.

Till now, the SIT has conducted the investigation at Kolhapur, Mumbai, Ajmer, Jaipur and Indore, where the money was withdrawn by these ‘money mules’ during the cyber attack.