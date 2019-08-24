Pune bank cyber attack: Police recover Rs 10 crore from bank in Hong Kong

While investigating the Rs 94-crore malware attack on Cosmos Bank that took place in August last year, the Pune City Police has succeeded in recovering Rs 10 crore that the cyber fraudsters had transferred to a bank in Hong Kong. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Sambhaji Kadam told mediapersons on Friday that the money stolen by cyber fraudsters in the Cosmos Bank malware attack, which was then transferred to the Hang Seng Bank in Hong Kong, will be returned in a few days.

In one of the biggest cyber attacks on an Indian bank, a large number of cloned debit cards using stolen data from the Pune-headquartered Cosmos bank were used for thousands of ATM transactions in India and 28 other countries in a period of seven hours on August 11 last year. While Rs 78 crore was withdrawn in more than 12,000 ATM transactions outside India, another 2,800 transactions were made in different places in the country to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore. On August 13, more than Rs 13.5 crore were transferred to a Hong Kong-based entity using the Society for Worldwide Interbank Telecommunications facility.

The Special Investigation Team probing the case has so far arrested 15 people.