Cosmologist Tarun Souradeep takes charge as RRI director

Professor Tarun Souradeep, internationally known gravitational wave physicist and a lead player in India’s contribution in the Laser Interferometer Gravitational wave Observatory (LIGO), has assumed charge as the director of Raman Research Institute (RRI), Bengaluru.

Souradeep has been associated with Pune’s prestigious IISER.

Founded and personally funded by physicist and Nobel laureate CV Raman, RRI was established in 1948. Since 1972, the institute, recognised under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has been leading research in the fields of light matter physics, soft condensed matter and theoretical physics, liquid crystals, etc.

As senior cosmologist and LIGO-India spokesperson, Souradeep was part of the Indian astronomers’ team that contributed to the first-ever detection of gravitational wave in February 2016.

A mechanical engineer from IIT-Kanpur, Souradeep completed doctoral studies in cosmology from Pune’s Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in 1995. He remained associated with IUCAA till 2019. Thereafter, he served as the Chair, Department of Physics, at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune.

He is a Fellow of National Academy of Sciences, the Indian Academy of Sciences, International Society on General Relativity and Gravitation among others.