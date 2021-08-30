Corruption allegations in PCMC standing committee: Nitin Landge, 4 others get bail; ACB to summon all panel members

Nitin Landge, chairman of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s standing committee, and four other civic employees who were arrested last week for allegedly taking a bribe, were granted bail on a surety of Rs 25,000 by a city court on Monday.

Seema Mehendale, Deputy Superintendent of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), said, “All five have been granted bail and the court has imposed certain restrictions on them as part of the bail bond.”

The accused were arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.18 lakh in connection with work orders. ACB officials said they will begin summoning all members of the standing committee as part of the investigation into the bribe case.

The accused have been told to present themselves before ACB officials every first and third Monday of the month, sources said. “They have also been told not to influence the witnesses in the case,” said an ACB official.

“We will issue summons to all the members of the standing committee to remain present at our office as part of the investigion,” said Mehendale. According to ACB officials, the personal secretary of Landge had told them that the other members of the standing committee are consulted whenever a decision is to be taken regarding percentage of commission.

The standing committee has 16 members including the chairman. BJP has 11 members while NCP with four members is in the opposition.

The BJP has said it is not afraid of any probe against its members while NCP said it was never taken into confidence and so there was no question of it having taken any bribe.

