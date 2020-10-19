Corps of Military Police mark 81st Raising Day

The force is now also inducting women recruits.

The Corps of Military Police marked their 81st Raising Day on Monday. The Corps have played a major role in all wars fought by India, both pre as well as post-independence, as well as in guidance to advancing forces, management of Prisoner of War camps, traffic management, various ceremonial events, and piloting VIP convoys during peace.

The force is now also inducting women recruits. A press statement issued by the Southern Command stated, “On the occasion of Raising Day, Lieutenant General C P Mohanty, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, complimented all ranks of the Corps of Military Police for living up to their motto, ‘Seva Tatha Sahayata’, and urged them to continue working hard for the maintenance of law and order within the force, during both peace and war.”

The release added, “The Corps has been rendering invaluable service in the upkeep of good order and discipline, and in strengthening the moral fabric of the Army. It has closely monitored the changing social dynamics impacting the organisation, and works towards finding pragmatic solutions to maintain optimal standards of discipline.”

Southern Command to hold online competition

Pune: The Southern Command, headquartered in Pune, is organising an online competition for slogan writing, video making, photography and painting, under the theme ‘Indian Army: A Symbol of Unity in Diversity’. The contest is open to all ages, and has a prize of Rs 1,22,000, along with a merit certificate from the Indian Army. The details of the contest have been uploaded on the Southern Command’s Facebook and Twitter pages. The entries for the contest will have to be sent as messages to their Facebook page, or on the email id sconlinecomp@gmail.com, along with the contestant’s mobile number, a copy of their Aadhar card, and their age proof.

The Southern Command said the aim of the contest is to nurture and tap into the “vast talent in the country”. Entries have been opened from October 19 (Monday), and will close on December 10. Results will be announced on December 16, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. ENS

