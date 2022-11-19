Corps of Engineers Day celebrated at Southern Command and CME

THE 242nd Corps of Engineers Day was marked in Pune by the Southern Command and the alma mater of the Sappers, the College of Military Engineering (CME), on Friday.

Indian Sappers — a term used for combat engineers or soldiers performing military engineering duties — have a long history dating back to the mid-18th century.

The Corps of Engineers officially recognises its birth year as 1780 when the earliest of the groups from the Corps, the Madras Sappers, was raised, followed by the Bengal Sappers and the Pune-headquartered Bombay Sappers. These Groups were later merged to form the present day Corps of Engineers on November 18 in 1932. Since then, the day is marked as Corps of Engineers Day.

The Southern Star Sappers — the Sappers from the Southern Command — celebrated the Corps Day on Friday at the Command Headquarters in Pune. According to a press statement from the Command, to mark the occasion, Lieutenant General AK Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command, conveyed his compliments to the Sapper fraternity.

“He expressed confidence that the Corps of Engineers would rise to meet future challenges in all dimensions, thus upholding their motto ‘Savatra’ in the truest sense.” stated the press release.

A solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial at Southern Command was organised to commemorate the Corps Day, which was attended by serving and veteran Sappers to honour the supreme sacrifice made by their comrades. Lieutenant General PP Malhotra, Commandant College of Military Engineering, decorated veteran officer of the Corps Lt Gen BT Pandit (retd) and senior-most serving officer, Subedar Major Zadge Dhairyasheel Shubhan, laid the wreaths during the ceremony.

The CME, the alma mater of the Corps of Engineers, also marked the Corps Day. A Special Sainik Sammelan — a gathering of soldiers and officers — was also held on Thursday by the CME Commandant for all ranks of the college.