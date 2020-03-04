Pune: Corporators urge PMC to start e-vehicle facilities on key city roads

The PMC had proposed special initiatives in its 2020-21 budget to set up electric charging stations for e-vehicles in the parking lots of civic buildings. (Source: Bloomberg) The PMC had proposed special initiatives in its 2020-21 budget to set up electric charging stations for e-vehicles in the parking lots of civic buildings. (Source: Bloomberg)

Elected representatives of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), led by Women and Child Welfare Committee chairperson Jyotsana Ekbote have urged the civic administration to introduce electric vehicle facilities on the main roads of the city, in an effort to check increasing vehicular pollution.

In a communication to Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad, Ekbote said traffic in the city has caused a lot of air pollution, leading to a rise in respiratory diseases. “The introduction of small electric vehicles on main city roads will help in improving the traffic problem as well as in reducing the air pollution,” she said.

Fergusson College road, Jangli Maharaj road, Tilak road, Bajirao road, Shivaji road, Kumthekar road and Ganeshkind road were cited as examples where e-vehicle facilities can be set up by the civic body. Ekbote said the measure will ease commute for citizens and generate employment.

The committee chairperson said air pollution had created a difficult situation in Delhi, and that Pune should learn from it before it is too late. “Electric vehicles are available in the market. The PMC should take advantage and use them for public transport,” she said.

The PMC had proposed special initiatives in its 2020-21 budget to set up electric charging stations for e-vehicles in the parking lots of civic buildings. It is also planning zero per cent interest loans for civic staff to purchase bicycles to promote non-motorised transport in the city.

The PMC has also declared a fare of Rs 10 throughout the day for commuters travelling in heart of the city using PMPML buses, to discourage them from using private vehicles.

