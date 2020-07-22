Corporators chip in, lend properties to Pune civic body for setting up Covid-19 treatment facilities

Jadhav said he had informed the PMC to take over the building for Covid-19 treatment. (Representational) Jadhav said he had informed the PMC to take over the building for Covid-19 treatment. (Representational)

As the city faces shortage of isolation beds and ventilators, elected representatives in the PMC have come forward to chip in by either lending their properties to the civic administration to set up treatment facilities or procuring life-saving equipment.

Bhaiyasaheb Jadhav, NCP corporator, has decided to hand over the newly constructed hospital building of his family to the PMC for treatment of Covid-19 patients. Three members of his family, including wife and brother, are doctors. The family had decided to open a hospital in Chandannagar, for which the infrastructure work was recently completed.

“In the present scenario, we have decided to hand over the new hospital building to the PMC for treatment of patients. City residents are facing problems due to unavailability of beds,” he said, adding that there was a facility for 15 oxygen beds and five regular beds that would be converted into oxygen beds.

Jadhav said he had informed the PMC to take over the building for Covid-19 treatment.

Similarly, Shiv Sena corporator Nana Bhangire has also decided to hand over his 40-room hotel in Kondhwa to the PMC to set up a Covid care centre. “There are 40 beds now, but the capacity will be increased to 100 beds,” he said. Bhangire has recently recovered from Covid-19.

The Sena corporator said he will also be working towards getting medical staff at the centre and it should be a help to residents of the locality.

City NCP chief and legislator Chetan Tupe has also decided to provide six ventilators at various hospitals in his Hadapsar constituency. “There is shortage of ventilators for treatment of critical patients. Thus, I have decided to make six ventilators for various hospitals,” he said, adding this would be his personal contribution in addition to the local area development funds already given to the PMC for Covid-19 related works.

Recently, state BJP chief and Kothrud legislator Chandrakant Patil had started an isolation facility for patients at a private hotel in the city.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.