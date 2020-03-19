Coronavirusoutbreak: IT firms may face action for not allowing staff to work from home

Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have reported 19 positive COVID-19 cases so far, the highest number from one region in the state. (File) Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have reported 19 positive COVID-19 cases so far, the highest number from one region in the state. (File)

Information Technology (IT) firms in Pune should allow their employees to work from home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

“As per directives under the emergency Act, there should not be more than five people at a place. The district collector has already issued the orders. The same applies to the IT industry. They should implement ‘work from home’ option for their staff,” said Tope. He warned that IT firms which violate the directive could face action.

Tope made the statement while on a visit to Pune to assess the city’s preparedness for handling the outbreak, and to ensure effective enforcement of decisions taken by the state government to check the spread of the infection. Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have reported 19 positive COVID-19 cases so far, the highest number from one region in the state.

“I have discussed the issue with the district collector. He has assured me that he will soon hold a meeting with representatives of IT industry and urge them to implement the ‘work from home’ option for their staff. Those not following this directive will have to face action,” he said.

Tope said the state government was concerned as the number of positive COVID-19 cases was increasing in the state, and it was necessary to stop it before the outbreak reached the ‘community spread’ stage. Some “strict” decisions were being taken in public interest, he said.

Even government offices have been asked to submit an action plan to ensure only 50 per cent attendance of staff to avoid crowding, he said.

“The Pune district collectorate is preparing an action plan to implement 50 per cent attendance in office. PMPML is also reducing its bus services,” Tope said, adding that these measures were meant to discourage commuters from travelling by public transport. On the heavy fine being imposed in Mumbai on spitting in public, the minister said spitting was one of the serious causes behind spread of the infection and all municipal corporations should follow the Mumbai authorities.

